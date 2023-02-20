Mangaluru, Feb 20 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a wild elephant attacked them in Dakshina Kannada district early Monday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Ranjita (21) and Ramesh Rai Naila (55).

Ranjitha was attacked by the elephant near her house when she was on her way to Peradka milk society in Renjiladi village of Kadaba taluk where she is working. Naila, who went to her rescue hearing her screams, was also attacked by the tusker.

Naila, who was seriously injured, died on the spot, while Ranjita died on the way to hospital, sources said.

The area has been witnessing wild animal attacks for the last few months, local people said.

