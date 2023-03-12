Kendrapara (Odisha), Mar 12 (PTI) Two persons carrying a palanquin, as part of a religious festival, died when a speeding pick-up van ran over them on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway here, a police officer said on Sunday.

One of the two died on the spot, and the other person succumbed to his injuries at the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital, the officer said.

Also Read | H3N2 Scare: Cough and Cold Cases Up by 40%, Say NCR Docotors As They Prepare for Influenza Virus.

Three others sustained injuries in the incident that occurred late on Saturday, the officer said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

Also Read | Gujarat Police Booked Mother and Her Lover in Connection With Son’s Murder in Rajkot.

The pick-up van has been seized and the driver arrested.

According to the officer, reduced visibility due to fog, coupled with rash driving, seems to have led to the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)