Karbi Anglong (Assam) [India], March 18 (ANI): At least two persons were killed and two others injured in a road mishap in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on National Highway 39 at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district along the Assam-Nagaland border on Friday night.

According to the police, a speeding vehicle was heading towards Dimapur in Nagaland and the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.

"Two persons who were travelling in the vehicle died and two others were injured in the accident. The injured persons were rushed to hospital," a police officer of Karbi Anglong district said.

The deceased persons were identified as Suraj Ali and Itka Yepto. (ANI)

