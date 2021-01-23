Mahoba (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Two men were killed when a truck hit their motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Saturday evening, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kabrai police station Deepak Kumar Pandey said the accident took place at around 4.30 pm on the Kanpur-Sagar road, when the speeding truck rammed into the rear of the bike.

The deceased were identified as Monu Ahirwar (23) and Lotan Ahirwar (22).

The truck has been impounded and its driver arrested, police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

