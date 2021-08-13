Kota (Raj), Aug 13 (PTI) A 20-year-old man died on Friday after a speedy truck hit his motorcycle on the Jhalawar-Kota Highway here, police said.

Two people, who were riding with the victim, were injured in the incident, they said.

According to police, Aamen Ansari (20), Shadab (23) and Shakir (18), all residents of Chambal Garden area here, were returning home from Mandana town in their motorcycle. At around 7 am, a speedy truck ran over the motorbike near the toll plaza on the Kota-Jhalawar Highway.

While Ansari died on the spot, the other two were injured, Assistant Sub Inspector Raghuveer Singh said.

The truck driver was arrested and the vehicle was seized, he said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man died after a loaded tractor-trolley overturned near Ganesh Bag region here on Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Meena of Jodhpura village.

