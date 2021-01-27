Shimla, Jan 27 (PTI) Two people were killed and three injured after their car fell into a gorge here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Hemant and Joginder of Theog, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Praveer Thakur said.

Three others were injured in the accident, he said.

Their Alto fell into a gorge near Mashobra under Dhalli police station, he added.

The bodies have been taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, the ASP said.

