Medininagar, Mar 26 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened at Kokarsa village, around 195 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

Patan police station in-charge Chandrasekhar Yadav said three persons were on a motorcycle while two others were on another motorbike coming from the opposite direction.

"Both the motorcycles collided head-on and two persons out of three on a motorcycle were killed. Three others were injured. They were admitted to hospital," he said.

The deceased were identified as Lakhan Bhuiyan (22) and Jitu Bhuiyan (23).

