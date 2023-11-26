Tumakuru (K'taka), Nov 26 (PTI) Two people were killed and three others sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling crashed into a borewell lorry near Kunigal here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, Kishan Shetty (20) and Philip Nery (32), both hailing from Dakshina Kannada, were heading home along with three others after attending 'Kambala' event, the buffalo race from coastal Karnataka happening for the first time in Bengaluru.

The vehicle met with an accident at about 2.30 am near Kunigal killing Shetty and Nery on the spot.

Soon after receiving the information, the Kunigal police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies from the mangled vehicle. The injured were sent to the hospital.

