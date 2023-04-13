Shimla, Apr 13 (PTI) Two labourers were buried alive under the debris following a landslide during mining near Manju Dabri in Gumma area of Shimla district on Wednesday night, officials said.

As per details shared by the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre on Thursday night, the deceased were identified as Gopal (24), a native of Nepal, and Vishal (26) from Chamba district.

An interim relief has been given to the kin of the deceased, the officials said.

