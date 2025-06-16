Seoni (MP), Jun 16 (PTI) Two labourers died of suspected asphyxiation while cleaning a well in Seoni city of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, police said.

An official said Sonu Uike (30) and Ashok Dhurve had entered a well located inside a house in the Sindhi Colony area. After descending 25-30 feet, they suddenly fainted due to the lack of oxygen and became unconscious, Kotwali police station in-charge Kishore Wamankar told PTI.

He said police personnel and a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The duo was rushed to the district hospital, where they were declared dead after medical examination, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

