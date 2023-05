Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday in a joint operation with security forces arrested two terror associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Shopian.

The police recovered incriminating materials, IED, arms and ammunition from their possession.

The arrested terror associates have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Lone son of Ab Rashid Lone resident of Chotipora Shopian and Waseem Ahmad Ganie son of Ab Hamid Ganie resident of Borihalan Shopian.

"During the course of the investigation of case FIR No. 65/2023 of PS Shopian, Police in a joint operation with Army (44 RR), CRPF (14 Bn) on Tuesday arrested two more terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT", the police said.

According to the police, incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 1 pistol, 1 pistol magazine, 4 pistol rounds, 1 silencer, 1 IED, 1 remote control, 2 batteries, and 1 empty magazine of an AK 47 rifle were recovered on their disclosure.

Pertinently, on May 02, police along with security forces arrested a terrorist associate of the proscribed terror outfit LeT, identified as Tanveer Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad Wani resident of Daramdora Shopian. Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition including 01 AK series rifle, 01 magazine and 10 rounds were recovered from his possession and a case FIR No. 65/2023 was registered in PS Shopian. Further investigation is going on. (ANI)

