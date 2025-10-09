Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], October 9 (ANI): In a major breakthrough against Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence (CI) Jalandhar has busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module with the arrest of its two operatives and recovered RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED), weighing nearly 2.5kg and one remote control from their possession, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday.

According to an official release, the module was being operated by UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai, at the direction of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh alias Rinda.

Also Read | TCS Layoffs 2025: Tata Consultancy Services Workforce Declines by 19,755 As Company Lets Go of 2% Employees in Q2 FY26.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurjinder Singh, alias Rinku, a resident of the village of Athwal in Gurdaspur, and Deewan Singh, alias Nikku, a resident of Nikko Saran Kalan in Gurdaspur. Police teams have also impounded the black-coloured Hero Splendour motorcycle they were riding.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that both the arrested persons were receiving direct instructions from their UK-based operatives, Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered RDX-based IED was intended for a targeted terror attack, he said.

Also Read | Bihar SIR: ECI Denies Mass Voter Deletions After Special Electoral Roll Revision, Terms Affidavits by Prashant Bhushan and ADR 'Incorrect' in Supreme Court.

Sharing operational details, the DGP said that following reliable inputs, teams from CI Jalandhar launched an Intelligence and Human-Intel based operation and apprehended both suspects from the Guru Nanakpura area in Jalandhar, when they were going to deliver the consignment to another party.

He said that further investigations are on to establish backwards and forward linkages in this case, and to identify the persons who were supposed to receive the consignment.

Meanwhile, a case FIR No. 58 dated 08.10.2025 has been registered under sections 10, 13, 15, 17, 18, 18-B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act at Police Station SSOC, Amritsar. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)