Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 30 (ANI): Two main accused were arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly couple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The murder incident occurred on the intervening night of January 26 and 27 in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under the jurisdiction of Narwar police station in the district when the elderly couple were sleeping in their house.

According to the police, the accused entered the house with the intention of theft and during this, they committed the crime. The deceased couple were identified as Ramniwas Kumawat (70) and his wife Munni Kumawat (65).

"A murder incident of an elderly couple occurred a few days ago in Piploda Dwarkadhish village under Narwar police station in which a case was registered under IPC sections 302 and 397. Based on the investigation so far in this case, the main accused have been arrested today. The accused entered the house with the intention of theft and committed the crime," said Sachin Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP).

The accused have been identified as Alphes (19) and Arif (22), both are residents of the same village. The police also took two others into custody, who helped the accused and were being interrogated, SP Sharma said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)

