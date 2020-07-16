New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Two medium-intensity earthquakes of magnitude 4.1 and 4.5 hit Assam and Gujarat respectively on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The epicentre of the quake in Gujarat was Rajkot, and it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 7.40 am.

The epicenter of the Assam quake was Karimganj district. It occurred at 7.57 am at a depth of 18 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

