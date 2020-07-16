Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch the Vivo X50 Series i.e. Vivo X50 & Vivo X50 Pro 5G Smartphones today in India. The Vivo X50 Series launch will commence at 12 pm IST, via Vivo's official YouTube & other social media channels. Interested users can also watch the live telecast of Vivo X50 Series by clicking on the below-embedded video. Vivo X50 & X50 Pro to Be Launched in India on July 16; Check Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo X50 Series is expected to come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED HDR10+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels. Vivo X50 is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main camera, a 13MP portrait lens, an 8MP wide-angle camera & a 5MP macro lens. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie camera on Vivo X50 Series Smartphones. The Vivo X50 Pro may come equipped with a quad rear camera module flaunting a 48MP main lens, a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP telephoto snapper & an 8MP macro lens.

1 more day until you Xperience the Xtremes of photography! Take a leap into amazing possibilities with the revolutionary Gimbal Camera System on a smartphone. Watch out for #PhotographyRedefined with #vivoX50Series. pic.twitter.com/rTaqbM84i7 — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 15, 2020

The Vivo X50 smartphone might come packed with a 4,200mAh battery whereas the Vivo X50 Pro could be fuelled by a 4,315mAh battery, both models might support 33W fast charging & are ecpected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Vivo X50 Series handsets are likely to Run on Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10.5.

Vivo X50 Series (Photo Credits: Vivo China)

Additionally, the Vivo X50 Series might get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, a USB Type-C port & an in-display fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, The Vivo X50 Series 5G mobile phones are priced from CNY 3498 (approximately Rs 37,554). So we expect the prices of Vivo X50 Series to be somewhere around it.

