Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Police on Monday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in illegal betting on IPL matches here, officials said.

On specific information, a police team raided a shop at Gomanhasa on outskirts of the city and apprehended two persons involved in illegal betting on IPL matches, they said.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani Loses Nearly $7 Billion in a Day As Shares of Reliance Industries Tumble Following Drop in Its Quarterly Profit.

Those arrested have been identified as Pawan Kumar and Abhimanu.

Rs 69,000 betting amount was seized from their possession, the officials said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Firecrackers Named After PM Narendra Modi, Rafale Skyshots Hit Market in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)