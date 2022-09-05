Bijnor (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for killing two brothers, a police official said.

The court of the district and sessions judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convicts.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said one Bundu, a resident of Najibabad area, had on February 16, 2012, filed a complaint that his sons Zakir (25) and Salman (19) were murdered and their bodies dumped in a jungle.

During the course of investigation, Salauddin and Guddu were arrested in connection with the murder, he said.

Subsequently, the police submitted the chargesheet in the case and the court convicted the two for the murder, Singh said.

