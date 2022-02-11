Srinagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested two men for allegedly injuring two girls who thwarted their robbery attempt in the Batamaloo area here, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Umar Yousuf Wani, a resident of Firdous Abad in Batamaloo, and Habil Yaseen, a resident of Dal Colony in Bemina, they said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused persons had trespassed into a residential house with the intention to commit theft and attacked two female inmates resulting in injuries to both of them, a police spokesman said.

Acting swiftly on information about the incident at Momin Abad in Batamaloo, police arrested Wani on the spot, he said.

The other accused, Yaseen, managed to escape from the spot but after strenuous efforts by police, he was also arrested, the spokesman said.

Giving details, he said when the accused entered the house, the two girls there raised hue and cry. It attracted the locals who overpowered one of the accused and informed the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal appreciated the role of the community members in nabbing the accused.

He also assured that police have resolved to act tough against people involved in crime against women.

