Gurugram, Mar 7 (PTI) A local court here sentenced two men to 10 years of imprisonment in a 2021 snatching-related case on Friday, police said.

The court of additional session judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each on the convicts, they said.

The incident occurred on August 24, 2021, when the convicts snatched a mobile on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The accused were in an auto-rickshaw. When the victim sat in the vehicle, they snatched his mobile phone, threw him from the auto and ran it over his legs, police said.

Based on the victim's complaint an FIR was registered. The accused, Pawan and Dinesh, were arrested a few days after the incident, police said.

Following the arrest, the police collected all the necessary evidence and witnesses. A charge sheet was filed in the court, police added.

"The court of additional session judge Sunil Kumar Diwan sentenced both the accused to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on each", said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

