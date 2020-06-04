India News | Two Migrant Workers from Jharkhand Die Abroad, CM Urges Centre for Help

Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday for bringing back the bodies of two migrant workers from the state, who died during the lockdown in Mauritania and Malaysia.

Rameshwar Mahato, who hailed from the Madhuban police station area in Giridih district, died in Malayasia in early April, while Mahadev Soren of Bishnugarh in Hazaribag district passed away in Mauritania.

Mahato (32), who has a seven-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter, went to Malaysia in August 2018. He worked in a private company responsible for maintaining electric transmission lines.

"I spoke to my husband on April 2. He asked about our well-being and we spoke for some time. But the next day, he did not talk much and hung up," Mahato's wife Poonam Devi told PTI.

On April 4, she said a person called her brother, saying Mahato was unwell and vomiting.

"In the video call, I could see him but he was unable to speak. I advised him to take medicines," she said.

"On April 6, my brother received a call and the caller informed him that my husband had died. I have a son and a daughter, how will we survive? Please do something," Poonam Devi broke down on the phone while talking to PTI.

Mahadev Soren died in May, officials in Hazaribagh said, adding that they were finding out more details about his death.

The chief minister has urged the external affairs minister to help bring back the bodies of Mahato from Malaysia and Mahadev Soren from Mauritania, an official statement said.

