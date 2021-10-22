Kolkata, Oct 22 (PTI) Two more persons were on Friday arrested for their alleged involvement in the recent double murder case in the southern part of the city, a police officer said.

With Friday's arrest, the total number of people nabbed in the case rose to four, he said.

Bodies of Subir Chaki (61), the managing director of an engineering firm, and his driver Rabin Mondal (65) were found with multiple stab injuries on their neck, legs and back on different floors of the ancestral house in south Kolkata's Gariahat area on Sunday night.

Sleuths, during the day, picked up a few persons from various places in South 24 Parganas district and took them to Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Kolkata Police, for examination, following which two of them were arrested, the officer said.

"The duo was among those who had entered the victim's Kakulia Road residence and carried out the ghastly murder. They confessed to their crime during questioning. They will be produced before court tomorrow (Saturday)," he said.

The police at the moment are also grilling the other two arrested in the case – a woman who was once hired as a caregiver by Chaki for his mother and her elder son.

"We are interrogating the woman. Her statements need corroboration and cross verification," the police officer said, adding that the younger son of the accused is still at large.

