Deoria (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Two men were killed and one seriously injured when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by an SUV in the district's Bhaluani area, police said on Monday.

The accident took place around 10 pm on Sunday.

The injured trio was rushed to a hospital where Raju Chauhan and Surendra Chauhan, both 35 years old, died during treatment. The condition of the injured man, identified as Durvijay, is said to be stable, the police said.

No arrests have been made in this connection so far.

