Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): A leopard attacked two motorists at the Tirumala ghat road while they were on their way to Tirupati.

"Ramakrishna, an electrician and Anand, a plumber were going to Tirumala temple as part of their regular duty at around 6 PM and all of a sudden a Leopard attacked on their bike," said Bali Reddy, Vigilance Officer on Wednesday.

Both the survivors have sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Tirumala.

"Both managed to speed away from spot and saved their lives from the jaws of death. They have sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital," he added. (ANI)

