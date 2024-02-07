Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): In a bid to enhance voter awareness and promote greater participation in the electoral process, the Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, Maneesh Garg, announced the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Tuesday.

According to a press release and with the order of the Chief Electoral Officer, Himachal Pradesh, the first MoU was inked between the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department and the Election Department, aimed at disseminating voter awareness among the masses across the state.

Under this collaboration, Special Voter's Enrollment and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committees will be established at the Gram Panchayat level, comprising Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Yuvak Mandals (YMs), Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), Mahila Mandals, and other user groups.

These committees will coordinate SVEEP-related activities within the Gram Panchayat, including voter awareness campaigns during monthly meetings of SHGs, YMs, and Mahila Mandals.

Additionally, the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department will facilitate the matching and batching of specific SHG groups with individuals in the village to ensure their active participation in the election process.

The department will also advocate for voter participation in Gram Sabha meetings, including the convening of Special Gram Sabhas for this purpose.

The second MoU was signed between the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and the Election Department to further advance voter awareness initiatives. Under this agreement, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department will provide a comprehensive list of Persons with Disability (PwD) above 18 years of age, along with their complete address and type/types of disability as per the Unique Disability Identification (UDID), Department of Women and Child Development (DWDC), and Pensioners' database.

Similarly, a list of transgender individuals will also be provided for enrollment and subsequent motivation to participate in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the department will furnish a list of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)/Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) working in the field of disability rights, as well as schools and institutions catering to persons with special needs.

These entities will be engaged to provide necessary assistance to PwD citizens for their enrollment and participation in the electoral process.

The Social Justice & Empowerment Department will also supply a sufficient number of wheelchairs to the Election Department on polling day to facilitate voters with locomotor disorders.

Additionally, the services of District Welfare Officers (DWOs)/Tehsil Welfare Officers (TWOs) will be enlisted as Nodal Officers at the district and assembly constituency levels to oversee the registration, marking, and participation of PwD electors.

It is noteworthy that a similar MoU was previously signed between the Education Department and the Election Department on January 25, 2024, commemorating the "National Voters' Day."

These collaborative efforts aim to raise voter awareness among the general public by leveraging the outreach of departments connected with people at the grassroots level. (ANI)

