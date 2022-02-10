New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Two National Centres of Excellence in Carbon Capture and Utilisation are being established in India, the Science and Technology Ministry said on Thursday.

The two centres, namely the National Centre of Excellence in Carbon Capture and Utilisation (NCoE-CCU) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Mumbai and the National Centre in Carbon Capture and Utilisation (NCCCU) at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), Bengaluru are being set up with support from the Department of Science and Technology, the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | ED Attaches Rs 1.77 Crore of Journalist Rana Ayyub in Money Laundering Case.

These CoEs will facilitate capturing and mapping of current research and development (R&D) and innovation activities in the domain and also develop networks of researchers, industries and stakeholders with coordination and synergy between partnering groups and organisations.

The centres will act as multidisciplinary, long-term research, design development, collaborative and capacity-building hubs for state-of-the-art research and application-oriented initiatives in the field of CCU.

Also Read | India Raises Concern Over Hostile Activities in UK, Seeks Action.

The NCoE-CCU at IIT Bombay will define milestones and spearhead science and technology initiatives for industry-oriented CCU innovation in India, alongside developing novel methodologies for improving the technology readiness levels in CCU.

It will accelerate the R&D efforts in methods of carbon capture and utilisation. The centre will also work on the conversion of captured carbon dioxide to chemicals, CO2 transport, compression and utilisation, as well as on enhanced hydrocarbon recovery as co-benefit pathways.

The NCoE-CCU will also develop and demonstrate efficient CO2 capture from representative flue gas from the effluents of power plant and biogas plant.

The NCCCU at JNCASR, Bengaluru, will aim to develop and demonstrate carbon capture and conversion by developing relevant materials and methodologies.

These processes will be scaled up to pilot scale mode to produce hydrocarbons, olefines and other value-added chemicals and fuels. It will also work on reaching technology readiness level on par with the commercial requirement at the industry level.

The centre will promote the CCU research, provide training and consultancy and translate its research excellence into solutions with global economic and social impact, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)