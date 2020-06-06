India News | Two New COVID-19 Cases in Ladakh, Tally Reaches 99

Leh, Jun 6 (PTI) Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 99, Health department officials said on Saturday.

A senior Congress leader had died due to the virus while 50 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the officials added.

The officials said two people from Kargil district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of active cases in Ladakh to 48.

While 40 active cases are undergoing treatment in Kargil, the remaining eight are admitted in a COVID-19 hospital in Leh, they said, adding the condition of all the 48 patients is stable.

They said the new patients were shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Kargil and efforts are on to identify their contacts.

Out of the 50 patients cured of the disease, the officials said two of them were discharged from Mahabodhi COVID-19 hospital in Leh on Saturday morning after their negative sample reports were received by the department on Friday night. PTI TAS

