New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Delhi Police said they have recovered the bodies of two Nigerian nationals from a house in the Chanakya Place, Dabri area here.

Police said that the bodies have been sent for postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Joseph and Chhibiturn, who used to reside in Burari.

Initial investigation revealed they had arrived at Chanakya Place from Burari a day earlier, police said, adding that "Further investigation is underway"

More details are awaited (ANI)

