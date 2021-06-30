Bulandshahr (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) Two members of a Delhi-based family have gone missing while taking bath in the Ganga at Karnvaas here, police said.

Four members of the family were washed away by strong currents while they were taking bath in the river. However, divers present at the Bajaar Ghat rescued two of them after hearing their screams, according to police.

Personnel of the flood platoon division of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) along with divers are engaged in search for the two missing family members, they said.

