Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Two officials on Friday were found guilty in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot jail firing incident, as per an official statement.

Yesterday, a firing took place among prisoners in a jail in Chitrakoot.

"There was firing among the prisoners in the jail, killing 3 prisoners including Mukim Kala. Mukim Kala killed NIA officer Tanjil Ahmed in broad daylight. Mukim Kala was a gangster from western UP," the Superintendent of Police said to ANI.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office informed that an inquiry committee consisting of Commissioner Chitrakoot, IG Chitrakoot and DIG Jail Headquarters had been formed.

Following a departmental inquiry in the case, Jailor Mahendra Pal and Jail Superintendent SP Tripathi of Chitrakoot Jail have been suspended.

As per the inquiry, the two have been found guilty and necessary action should be taken against them, informed Ajay Kumar Tiwari, Under Secretary in an official letter.

Further investigations are underway, informed the letter. (ANI)

