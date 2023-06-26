Hyderabad, Jun 26 (PTI) Two persons, including an elderly woman, were killed and five others were injured when members of two families clashed apparently over a land dispute in a village in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in an agricultural field in Jakkulapalli village of Rebbena mandal in the district, they said.

Also Read | Air India Passenger Urinates, Defecates Inside Plane: Flyer Arrested for Defecating and Urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Flight.

Around 8-10 people from each group clashed and allegedly attacked everyone with sticks and axes resulting in the death of two persons on the spot. Five others sustained injuries with two of them in critical condition and were admitted to different hospitals, police said.

"Some members of the two groups (of two families) clashed due to land dispute resulting in death of two persons and injuries to five others," a senior police official told PTI.

Also Read | MBSE HSLC, HSSLC Compartment Result 2023 Out at mbse.edu.in: Mizoram Board Declares Class 10th and 12th Compartment Exam Results, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

The accused were taken into custody, the official said adding the situation is under control and a police picket was posted in the village.

Police teams visited the village and a case was registered. Further investigation was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)