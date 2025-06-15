Hyderabad, Jun 15 (PTI) Two unidentified people who were sleeping on a pavement here died of electrocution after high tension electric wires snapped and fell on them, police said on Sunday.

LB Nagar Police Inspector K Vinod Kumar said the victims were suspected to be beggars.

Also Read | Delhi Mobile Tower Collapse: 100-Feet-Tall Mobile Tower Collapses in Safdarjung Enclave Following Overnight Rainfall in National Capital, No Injuries Reported (See Pic and Videos).

“The incident happened at around 2 am. They died on the spot. Bodies have been sent for autopsy,” the police official said.

Police and Power Department officials reached the spot after the incident, and an investigation is on.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)