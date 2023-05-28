Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28 (ANI): Two persons were injured in an attack by four unidentified assailants in Mumbai's Dadar on Sunday, said police.

According to the police, one of the injured has been identified as Parmeshwar Ransoor, Youth wing president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Party and the other as Gautam Haral. Following the attack, the duo were rushed to King Edward Memorial Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar on Detention of Wrestlers: Delhi Police Action Against Olympians Painful, Says NCP Chief.

The goons were armed with knives and rods when they launched an attack over Ransoor and Haral.

In connection to the same, Mumbai's Bhoiwada police registered a case against four unknown people under sections 307, 326 and 34 of IPC and started a search operation to arrest the accused. (ANI)

Also Read | Bandra-Versova Sea Link in Mumbai, State-Level Gallantry Award to Be Named After Savarkar, Announces Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)