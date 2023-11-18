New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Two persons were critically injured after being shot at by unidentified individuals in the national capital's Tilak Nagar area on Saturday morning, police said.

As per Delhi police, the injured were identified as Digvijay alias Sajan and Vikas alias Vicky have been admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Hospital.

As per doctors, both the injured are currently unfit for a statement. Further facts about the incident can be confirmed only after all the details are clear.

"Legal proceedings have been initiated and multiple teams have been constituted to identify and apprehend the accused," the police informed.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier this week, a woman and her daughter were injured after being shot in the Alipur area of the national capital, police said.

"Both of them were rushed to a hospital. Preliminary investigation suggested that the incident may have been the result of a property dispute," an official said. (ANI)

