Mumbai, November 18: The Mumbai Police are probing a mysterious case of shooting that took place around 3 a.m in the congested Mazagaon area of south Mumbai, according to officials. There are no injuries by the bullet that was fired by an unidentified person, and the motive behind the crime is also not clear.

According to officials, around 3 a.m., two persons came on a scooter and one of them whipped out a pistol and fired at a person standing on the footpath near the Afzal restaurant, before zooming off. Mumbai Firing: One Person Shoots Another Over Mutual Enmity in Kurla, Accused Arrested.

However, the shooter apparently missed his target and the scared person attempted to flee from the spot but suffered a minor injury when he was hit by a stone. He was later taken to the Sir J. J. Hospital for treatment and discharged after treatment. Mumbai Train Firing: RPF Constable Chetan Singh Chaudhary, Who Killed His Senior and Three Passengers, Is 'Mentally Stable' and Knew What He Was Doing, Says GRP Chargesheet.

The Byculla Police teams are scouring the area for leads and scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the shooting spot to nab the culprit, and lodged a case against unknown persons under the Arms Act and other laws.

