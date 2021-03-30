Jammu, Mar 30 (PTI) The Poonch deputy commissioner has ordered action against errant officials after a surprise inspection found two primary health centres locked and low attendance at other facilities.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Inder Jeet, the late-night inspection at the district hospital, sub-district hospitals (SDHs), primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) was conducted to take stock of patient care, presence of staff and cleanliness, a spokesman said.

Inspection teams found the primary health centres in Harni and Chattral locked and low attendance at Mendhar SDH and Mankote PHC.

Officials found lack of cleanliness in the district hospital and asked the Medical Superintendent to take concrete measures to improve it, the spokesman said.

He said the inspection team reported absence of majority of the staff in Mandi SDH and Loran and Sawajian PHCs.

Similarly, many staff members were also found absent at many PHCs and CHCs.

The spokesman said the Deputy Commissioner took serious view of the mass absenteeism and malfunctioning of health institutions which are otherwise supposed to function round the clock.

He ordered action against the absentees and the controlling officers.

"A proper system of regular monitoring and supervision will be put in place to curb absenteeism in all government offices,” Inder Jeet said. PTI TAS

