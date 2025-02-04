Indore, February 4: Two private schools located in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district received a hoax bomb threat through an email on Tuesday, a police official said. Upon receiving information about the threat email, police along with BDDS (Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad) rushed to both the school buildings namely New Digamber Public school (NDPS) and Indore Public School (IPS). The team evacuated the students from the school buildings and checked the entire premises but nothing suspicious was found.

Following which, the police registered two FIRs at two different police stations according to the schools and began further investigation into the matter, he added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 1) Vinod Kumar Meena, told ANI, "Police received information about a bomb threat email received to explode two schools buildings NDPS and IPS in the district at around 10 am. Acting on it, the police immediately along with the BDDS team reached both the school campus, evacuated the students and began the checking. Upon investigation, nothing suspicious was found on the school premises." Indore School Bomb Threat: NDPS, IPS Schools Evacuated After Principal Receives Email Threats From Tamil Nadu; Police and Bomb Squad Deployed.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Bomb Disposal Squad and Police conducted checking at New Digamber Public School in Indore after the school received a bomb threat mail. pic.twitter.com/UsDIgZISW1 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2025

Indore, Madhya Pradesh: IPS and NDPPS Schools received bomb threats via email. The management evacuated the premises, and the bomb squad was notified Devendra Markam, Tejaji Nagar Police Station says, "Principal Sir from NDPS informed us about the threatening call. Immediately,… pic.twitter.com/Oqd5lGXzu0 — IANS (@ians_india) February 4, 2025

"The content of the email was in the context of a human bomb to explode the school buildings. The entire school premises was checked and nothing suspicious was found. After that two FIRs have been registered into the matter, one at Tejaji Nagar police station and another at Rajendra Nagar police station in the district," the officer said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. Meanwhile, Principal of New Digamber Public School, Winston Gomez briefed the media about the threat email that he said was received at around 6 am on Tuesday. However, he said he he checked it at around 9:30 am as per his usual routine and immediately informed the authorities concerned. Kalaburagi School Bomb Threat: Private School Receives Hoax Threat Through Email in Karnataka (See Pics).

"On Tuesday morning, an email was sent to school through a hotmail id, indicating bomb threats to the both the schools namely New Digamber Public school (NDPS) and Indore Public School (IPS). The email was sent at 6 am and I checked the email at around 9:30 am, which is my usual routine. Immediately after seeing the email, we took a prompt action of evacuating the students from the school building and taking them to an open field. At the same time, we notified the police regarding the email threat and also notified the Indore Public School about the threat," said Winston Gomez.

Acting on the information, the police along with a bomb squad reached the spot. Additionally, they also took the decision to send back the students of Nursery to 8th standard to their home as a safety precaution, the Principal said.

The remaining students of class 9-12 remained in the open field, nobody was brought in the school building. Today, there were CBSE practical exams, which external examiners have been requested to postpone to tomorrow. Parents have also been informed about the issue and children have been sent back to home early, he added.

