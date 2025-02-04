Two schools in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, were evacuated on February 4 after receiving bomb threats via email. Reportedly, the principal of NDPS and IPS schools reported the threats, which were traced back to Tamil Nadu. Authorities quickly responded, informing the police, who, along with the bomb squad, rushed to the locations. The schools' management acted swiftly, evacuating students and sending them home. A thorough search is currently underway at both institutions to ensure safety. Indore Airport Bomb Threat: Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar International Airport Receives Bomb Threat on E-Mail, Probe Underway.

Indore Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threats

