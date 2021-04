Darrang (Assam) [India], April 4 (ANI): Two rhinos were spotted in residential areas of Darrang district's Dalgaon area in Assam on Saturday.

After much commotion, one of them was tranquilized by Forest Department officials with the help of locals and sent to Guwahati zoo.

The other rhino remained in the village's pond and is yet to be caught. (ANI)

