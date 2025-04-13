Mumbai, Apr 13 (PTI) In a setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT), two party leaders joined the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday.

The couple, Sanjay and Sanjana Ghadi, were inducted into the rival fold along with former corporator Nana Ambole, several deputy branch heads, group heads, branch presidents, and hundreds of grassroots workers of the Sena (UBT).

Sanjay Ghadi's induction is a setback to the Sena (UBT), which has been witnessing several party leaders jumping ship after the state assembly elections.

The induction ceremony was held in the presence of Shinde and deputy chairperson of the legislative council, Neelam Gorhe.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinde said this was a reaffirmation of the public's trust in the real Shiv Sena.

"In two and a half years, the Mahayuti government has relentlessly pursued people-centric development. While we contested 80 seats and won 60, others (referring to Sena UBT) contested 100 and clinched just 20. This clearly shows where the people's faith lies," the deputy chief minister said.

The Ghadi couple's entry into the party marks a shift in local political dynamics, especially in Worli and Sewri constituencies in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena has now appointed Sanjana Ghadi as its deputy leader and spokesperson, while Ambole has become the coordinator for Worli and Sewri assembly constituencies.

