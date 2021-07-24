Ghaziabad (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from Shalimar Garden area here over their alleged involvement in various snatching incidents, police said on Saturday.

Three gold necklaces, four mobile phones, countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and a knife were seized from their possession, they said.

“The accused have been identified as Shazad (24) and Suhaib (23),” Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gyanendra Singh told reporters.

Acting on a tip-off, the police held the accused duo from Shiv Chowk of Shalimar Garden area here Friday night, the officer said.

The motorcycle used by the accused duo in the commission of crime has also been seized, police said.

The accused were earlier booked in eight cases of snatching and robbery registered at the Sahibabad Police Station, they added.

