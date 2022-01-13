Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Two Army personnel died in a mysterious firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday, officials sources said.

They said Army officials and police rushed to the spot after the incident.

A firing incident took place in the Hanjanwali area of Rajouri along the LoC in which two soldiers received injuries and later succumbed, the sources said.

They said investigation into the matter is on.

However, unconfirmed reports termed it a case of fratricide.

