Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter which started on Saturday evening, the Indian Army informed on Tuesday.

"Op Rawalpora, Shopian. #Update. Of two terrorists eliminated, 1st terrorist was 27 years old, Class 12th student resident of Rawalpora, Shopian. 2nd terrorist was a 24-year-old, Class 10th student resident of Narapora, Shopian. They had joined terrorist organisations on September 10, 2018 and September 1, 2020 respectively," Chinar Corps of Indian Army tweeted.

Out of the two terrorists, one was eliminated on March 14 and the other was killed on March 15.

According to the Chinar Corps, "One M4 Carbine, three Magazines and 36 Armour Piercing rounds and cash worth Rs 9600" was recovered during the joint operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)