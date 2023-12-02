Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): A two-week-long food carnival has started in Shimla, where different traditional dishes from all the districts of Himachal Pradesh are being served.

The food festival will continue until December 18, 2023.

The Rural Development Minister, Anirudh Singh, inaugurated the Him Ira Food Carnival here at the Ridge Maidan in Shimla city. For the lovers of traditional dishes of Himachal Pradesh, the Him Ira Food Carnival has started at the Ridge Ground in the capital Shimla, where different traditional dishes of all the districts of Himachal Pradesh are being served.

The Himachal Pradesh Rural Livelihood Mission, Rural Development Department, has organised this carnival running from December 2 to 18, in which products and dishes made by women of self-help groups in the state have been displayed.

On this occasion, Rural Development Minister Singh said that the Himachal Government is continuously working to empower women and for this purpose, products and dishes made by women from self-help groups are being displayed at the Ridge Ground Padam Dev Complex in Shimla.

"An exhibition and sale have been organised so that these women can become self-reliant. Different traditional dishes of each district will be served here, so that the local people and tourists will get to know about the culture along with the taste of traditional dishes of Himachal Pradesh," Singh added.

The women with self-help groups expressed their happiness to place the exhibition and food stalls here.

"We are thankful to the government for organising such carnivals. Before 2014, we were limited to bank loans only but after Modi Ji initiated the initiative to start and promote these local and rural products, it was beneficial to us. We are promoting rural areas. We have sidu and other local cuisine made with local seeds and millets. I want to remind you of the old traditional taste of the rich and pure food of Himachal Pradesh," a rural woman with a food stall in the carnival said.

The tourists also expressed excitement and were delighted to be at the carnival.

"I have come from Haryana and this is a very good food carnival with the richness of the taste of Himachal Pradesh," said Pradeep, a tourist from Haryana. (ANI)

