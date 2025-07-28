Agartala, Jul 28 (PTI) Two women were arrested with drugs worth Rs 15 lakh from Bankumari area within East Agartala police station limits, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from East Agartala police station detained the two women at Bankumari auto stand on suspicion on Sunday night.

Also Read | Jaisalmer School Gate Collapse: 9-Year-Old Boy Killed; Teacher, Girl Injured After School Gate Collapses in Rajasthan (See Pics and Video).

"During the search, 0.975 grams of heroin packed in six packets were recovered from the possession of the two women, identified as Rozina Begum (35) of Sonamura and Kalsam Begum (35) of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district. Accordingly, they were arrested for drug possession," West District SP Kiran Kumar said.

The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 15 lakh, an official said.

Also Read | 'Honour Killing' in Tamil Nadu: Dalit IT Professional Hacked to Death in Broad Daylight in Tirunelveli.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)