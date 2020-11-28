Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a chemical tank at a denim washing unit in Gulabnagar area here on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place at Haji Wash Company in Danilimda police station limits.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union Unmoved by Amit Shah’s ‘Conditional Offer’ For Talks.

Two workers descended into the tank to clean up water mixed with chemicals used to wash denim, a police officials said.

They fainted while working.

Also Read | Dimple Kapadia on Christopher Nolan’s Tenet: I Have to See It Three Times More to Completely Understand.

"Other workers called an ambulance service and the fire department. When the fire department's rescue team pulled them out of the tank, they were dead," the official said.

Further investigation was underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)