Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) Two youths drowned while taking bath in Yamuna river in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ami Arora said five youths went for bathing in the river Tuesday evening. While two of them slipped into deep water, the remaining three were rescued.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Will Attend a Special Defence Acquisition Council Meeting Today: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 15, 2020.

The official said body of Jayant was fished out from the river, while efforts are on to search the body of the other youth, Ashu.

PTI CORR

Also Read | Dehradun Building Collapse: 3 Dead, Several Rescued by NDRF From Rubble After Building Falls in Chhukhuwala.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)