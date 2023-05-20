Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) Two youths who had gone to take bath in the Saryu river are feared drowned in this district, police said on Friday.

Inspector-in-charge (SHO) of Sikandarpur police station Dinesh Pathak said Mohit (18) and his cousin Dhiraj (19) had gone to bathe in the Saryu on Friday afternoon.

Both ventured into deep water and went missing since then, police said. The SHO said the police have started searching for the two in the river with help of divers. The duo were yet to be found till late Friday evening and are feared drowned.

