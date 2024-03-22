Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Mar 22 (PTI) The TDP on Friday announced the first list of 13 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh which included two YSR Congress MPs who defected from the party recently.

The former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led party also announced the third list of TDP candidates for 11 more Assembly segments.

The Assembly elections in the state will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls on May 13.

Narasaraopeta YSRCP Lok Sabha member L Sri Krishna Devarayulu was fielded from the same constituency while V Prabhakar Reddy, a YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, will contest from Nellore.

The TDP has so far announced candidates for 139 Assembly seats and 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Candidates for five more Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha seats are due to be announced. The TDP will contest from 144 Assembly segments and 17 Lok Sabha seats as part of the NDA in Andhra Pradesh.

Recently, NDA constituents finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Parliamentary and Assembly polls, as per which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats while the TDP will fight from 17 Parliamentary and 144 Assembly seats.

Under the deal, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Janasena will contest two Lok Sabha and 21 Assembly seats.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly seats.

