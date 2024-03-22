New Delhi, March 22: Several AAP leaders including minister Saurabh Bharadwaj were detained on Friday as the party staged a protest against the BJP over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy case. Aam Aadmi Party leaders and supporters are protesting at the ITO, near the AAP and BJP headquarters. Police officials were asking them to disperse as section 144 prohibiting gathering has been imposed in the area.

The AAP supporters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre government.. The police have erected barricades on the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg -- where the headquarters of both the parties are located -- and blocked it for traffic.Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Supreme Court Bench Set To Hear Delhi CM’s Plea Against Arrest by ED in Excise Policy Case.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj detained by police at ITO in Delhi, during the party protest against arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal "...We will state before the Supreme Court that Arvind Kejriwal should be allowed to meet his lawyer and family and also allowed to… pic.twitter.com/spScHX44Qi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Atishi Detained by Delhi Police

#WATCH | AAP Delhi Minister Atishi detained by police during party's protest at ITO in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against CM Kejriwal's arrest by ED in excise policy case pic.twitter.com/OFHetwsKNH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

They have also raised a barricade on the road leading to the BJP office from the AAP headquarters, a stone's throw away from each other. They are also checking the ID cards of those entering the area. Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Team of Doctors Arrives at ED Office for Medical Examination of Delhi CM (Watch Video).

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)