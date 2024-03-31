New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, in her maiden speech at a political rally, called her husband a "sher" (lion) who will not stay behind bars for long, and announced his six "guarantees" to the country on behalf of the INDIA bloc.

She read out her husband's message from ED custody, and announced the six guarantees, which also includes full statehood for Delhi.

After reading out Kejriwal's "guarantees", she also sought the forgiveness of other leaders on his behalf.

"Today, I seek forgiveness from all INDIA bloc partners because I did not seek their permission for making these announcements," she said, quoting his message.

Addressing the INDIA bloc's 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at the Ramlila Maidan, she began her speech by asking the crowd whether the Delhi chief minister's arrest was right.

“Our Prime Minister Modi ji put my husband in jail. Did the prime minister do the right thing? Do you all believe that Kejriwal ji is a true patriot and honest person? These BJP people are saying that Arvind Kejriwal is in jail, he should resign. Should Arvind Kejriwal ji resign?” she asked.

She claimed that her husband is fighting for the motherland and equated him with freedom fighters who had fought for the country's independence.

“They arrested Kejriwal ji. Your Arvind Kejriwal is a sher, they will not be able to keep him in jail for long. He lives in the hearts of crores of people because of the bravery and courage with which he is fighting for the country.

"Many times, I feel that in the freedom struggle, he was a freedom fighter who was martyred while fighting for the country. Even in this birth, Kejriwal ji has probably been sent to fight for Mother India,” she said.

Following his arrest, she has been holding digital media briefings, delivering his message to people from ED custody but on Sunday, she made her maiden political speech from the podium.

Reading out Arvind Kejriwal's letter from ED custody, she said, "I am not asking for your votes today; I am not even asking you to defeat or make anyone win in the coming elections. Today I seek the cooperation of 140 crore people of the country to build a bigger India. I invite 140 crore Indians to build a new India."

If you give the chance to the INDIA bloc and give them the responsibility, we will together construct a great nation, she said, quoting Arvind Kejriwal's letter.

"INDIA bloc is not just a name, it's a feeling in our hearts. Today, on behalf of the entire INDIA bloc, I hereby give these six guarantees to the 140 crore people of India," she said.

She announced the six guarantees on behalf of her husband.

"First, we will ensure that the country gets 24x7 power supply, there will be no power cuts. Second, we will make electricity absolutely free for the poor sections of the society. Third, we will make magnificent government schools in every village and locality. Now every child, whether rich or poor, will receive the same quality education,"she said.

The fourth guarantee was a promise of constructing Mohalla clinics in every village and locality.

"There will be multi-speciality government hospitals in every district. We will make proper arrangements for top quality free treatment for every citizen of the county. The farmers will be given proper MSP on all crops according to the Swaminathan (Commission) Report, we will ensure that the farmers get the right price for their crops.

"The people of Delhi have endured injustice for more than 75 years, people here have less rights as compared to other states. Their elected government is paralysed. We will end this injustice; Delhiites will get their rights. We will ensure that Delhi gets the status of a state," she said.

Even in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Arvind Kejriwal had promised full statehood for the national capital, if his party won all the seven seats in Delhi.

In his letter, Kejriwal promised to fulfil these six guarantees within the next five years and said they have planned everything regarding where the funds for this will come from.

"I am in good health in jail, I am full of enthusiasm, this arrest has further strengthened my courage. Your blessings are always with me, God is with me. I will meet you all very soon," she said.

"I am in jail, here I get a lot of time to think, I get fragmented sleep at night. I think for Mother India. Mother India is very sad, Mother India is in pain. Moaning in pain. When people do not get two square meals a day due to inflation, Mother India feels very sad.

"When the children of Mother India do not get good education, people die without proper treatment even after 75 years, then Mother India feels hopeless and helpless. When there are long power cuts in many parts of the country... then the mother feels a lot of pain,” she read.

In a show of opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, INDIA bloc leaders came together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally at the Ramlila ground here in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, NC's Farooq Abdullah and Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren were among those present.

